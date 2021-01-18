Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Moves -0.10% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on January 15, 2021, Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) started slowly as it slid -0.10% to $354.97. During the day, the stock rose to $359.11 and sunk to $352.44 before settling in for the price of $355.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CACC posted a 52-week range of $199.00-$539.00.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $325.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $364.75.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2016 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 738,591 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 325,446. The stock had 40.19 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.50, operating margin was +57.60 and Pretax Margin of +57.48.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.90%, in contrast to 72.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 21,036 shares at the rate of 512.47, making the entire transaction reach 10,780,228 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 416,011. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 06, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 513.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,026,194. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,000 in total.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.69) by $7.87. This company achieved a net margin of +44.06 while generating a return on equity of 30.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.70% and is forecasted to reach 25.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.52, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.42.

In the same vein, CACC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.88, a figure that is expected to reach 7.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 25.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Credit Acceptance Corporation, CACC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 88860.0 was lower the volume of 0.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.19% While, its Average True Range was 10.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.39% that was lower than 38.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.