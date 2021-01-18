Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The best Stocks to Trader Every Day

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is -3.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The best Stocks to Trader Every Day





Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price increase of 0.38% at $375.23. During the day, the stock rose to $377.23 and sunk to $371.34 before settling in for the price of $373.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DPZ posted a 52-week range of $270.08-$435.58.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $387.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $386.69.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 13100 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 276,242 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 30,588. The stock had 18.08 Receivables turnover and 3.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.76, operating margin was +17.40 and Pretax Margin of +13.34.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s Former CFO sold 4,690 shares at the rate of 403.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,892,567 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 787. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02, Company’s EVP, U.S. Operations & Support sold 250 for 435.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 108,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,638 in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.78) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +11.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.40% and is forecasted to reach 12.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.12, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.90.

In the same vein, DPZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.68, a figure that is expected to reach 3.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.12% While, its Average True Range was 8.12.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.84% that was lower than 26.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The best Stocks to Trader Every Day

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored





Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Shares of DermTech (DMTK) Risen 186% Over A Month

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
After announcing that its test had earned insurance coverage, the shares of biotech firm DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) started rising last month. The rally is...
Read more

Sales at KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Are Down, But Orders Are Up

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Construction company KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently released its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's revenue and profits declined on a...
Read more

A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company's PURE EP Electronic Physiological...
Read more

Pfizer (PFE) May Apply For Approval of its Vaccine in Russia

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
According to Pfizer (PFE) press office, the company may apply for government approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Russia, the Tass agency reported. Specifically,...
Read more

Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Boeing (BA) Stocks Lost Upon Adverse News

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) was down -8.62% to $219.55. On Monday, the Chinese internet search engine announced its plan to set up a business devoted...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) surge 1.65% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 15, 2021, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) set off with pace as it heaved 2.16%...
Read more
Company News

Pool Corporation (POOL) last month performance of 3.04% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) open the trading on January 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.99% to $359.40. During the...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) as it 5-day change was -4.54%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on January 15, 2021, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) started slowly as it slid -0.98% to $384.58. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Company News

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) EPS growth this year is 30.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) flaunted slowness of -0.67% at $409.22, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) went down -0.90% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 15, 2021, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.90%...
Read more
Company News

RH (RH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.51

Shaun Noe - 0
RH (NYSE: RH) open the trading on January 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.59% to $507.36. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The best Stocks to Trader Every Day

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.