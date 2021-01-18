EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) surge 1.65% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 15, 2021, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) set off with pace as it heaved 2.16% to $348.01. During the day, the stock rose to $350.66 and sunk to $340.54 before settling in for the price of $340.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPAM posted a 52-week range of $151.97-$360.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 25.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $334.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $287.79.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 32561 workers. It has generated 62,435 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,106. The stock had 5.10 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.22, operating margin was +13.28 and Pretax Margin of +13.06.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. EPAM Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s SVP/Co-Head of Global Business sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 360.23, making the entire transaction reach 360,230 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,211. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 31, Company’s SVP, Chief Marketing Officer sold 400 for 360.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144,072. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,204 in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.47) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 18.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.00% and is forecasted to reach 7.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $64.13, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.26.

In the same vein, EPAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.43, a figure that is expected to reach 1.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Going through the that latest performance of [EPAM Systems Inc., EPAM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.36 million was inferior to the volume of 0.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.50% While, its Average True Range was 10.35.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.94% that was lower than 36.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.