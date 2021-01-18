FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) last month volatility was 2.18%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.76% at $318.20. During the day, the stock rose to $320.9421 and sunk to $315.89 before settling in for the price of $320.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FDS posted a 52-week range of $195.22-$363.64.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $332.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $322.61.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10622 employees. It has generated 142,513 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,572. The stock had 9.92 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.45, operating margin was +30.63 and Pretax Margin of +28.59.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 14, this organization’s Director sold 1,550 shares at the rate of 325.88, making the entire transaction reach 505,113 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,133. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s Director sold 783 for 330.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 258,954. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,743 in total.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2020, the organization reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.75) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +24.96 while generating a return on equity of 47.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.40% and is forecasted to reach 11.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.36, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.32.

In the same vein, FDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.83, a figure that is expected to reach 2.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.88% While, its Average True Range was 7.01.

Raw Stochastic average of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.78% that was lower than 25.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.