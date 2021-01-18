Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) PE Ratio stood at $20.52: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) flaunted slowness of -3.92% at $309.62, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $319.34 and sunk to $305.00 before settling in for the price of $322.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAD posted a 52-week range of $55.74-$330.50.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $288.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $210.80.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14320 employees. It has generated 884,965 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,959. The stock had 24.10 Receivables turnover and 2.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.77, operating margin was +3.94 and Pretax Margin of +2.96.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lithia Motors Inc. industry. Lithia Motors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 87.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director sold 450 shares at the rate of 280.52, making the entire transaction reach 126,233 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,188. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director sold 10,410 for 285.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,974,661. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,986 in total.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $6.23) by $0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.80% and is forecasted to reach 19.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.52, and its Beta score is 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.95.

In the same vein, LAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.09, a figure that is expected to reach 5.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lithia Motors Inc., LAD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.45% While, its Average True Range was 13.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.18% that was lower than 46.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.