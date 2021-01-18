NewMarket Corporation (NEU) PE Ratio stood at $18.41: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) open the trading on January 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.37% to $422.79. During the day, the stock rose to $428.525 and sunk to $422.74 before settling in for the price of $424.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEU posted a 52-week range of $304.65-$472.33.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $390.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $389.90.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2118 employees. It has generated 1,034,134 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 119,851. The stock had 6.73 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.76, operating margin was +15.40 and Pretax Margin of +15.14.

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. NewMarket Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.39%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership.

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2019 suggests? It has posted $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $5.93) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 43.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NewMarket Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NewMarket Corporation (NEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.41, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.09.

In the same vein, NEU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.97.

Technical Analysis of NewMarket Corporation (NEU)

[NewMarket Corporation, NEU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.42% While, its Average True Range was 7.77.

Raw Stochastic average of NewMarket Corporation (NEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.61% that was lower than 26.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.