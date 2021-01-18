No matter how cynical the overall market is Atrion Corporation (ATRI) performance over the last week is recorded 10.12%

As on January 15, 2021, Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.59% to $734.00. During the day, the stock rose to $734.00 and sunk to $703.00 before settling in for the price of $708.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRI posted a 52-week range of $567.00-$756.36.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $625.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $642.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 616 employees. It has generated 251,731 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 59,677. The stock had 8.64 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.59, operating margin was +26.14 and Pretax Margin of +27.84.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Atrion Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 64.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 100 shares at the rate of 661.03, making the entire transaction reach 66,103 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 502.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +23.71 while generating a return on equity of 16.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atrion Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.00%.

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atrion Corporation (ATRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 22.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.39, and its Beta score is 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 419.09.

In the same vein, ATRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.74.

Technical Analysis of Atrion Corporation (ATRI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atrion Corporation, ATRI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7320.0 was lower the volume of 8160.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.06% While, its Average True Range was 25.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Atrion Corporation (ATRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.44% that was lower than 28.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.