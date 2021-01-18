Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) last week performance was -4.63%

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price increase of 0.11% at $489.46. During the day, the stock rose to $494.24 and sunk to $480.93 before settling in for the price of $488.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDXX posted a 52-week range of $168.65-$516.86.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $472.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $376.34.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9200 employees. It has generated 261,620 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 46,491. The stock had 8.30 Receivables turnover and 1.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.29, operating margin was +22.57 and Pretax Margin of +21.70.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 88.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT sold 12,801 shares at the rate of 456.49, making the entire transaction reach 5,843,566 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,922. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Director sold 5,902 for 435.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,572,742. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,696 in total.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.43) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +17.77 while generating a return on equity of 509.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $85.32, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 93.54.

In the same vein, IDXX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.65% While, its Average True Range was 13.12.

Raw Stochastic average of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.65% that was lower than 33.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.