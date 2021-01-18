Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 64088.0

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 15, 2021, Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.16% to $271.27. During the day, the stock rose to $279.06 and sunk to $270.35 before settling in for the price of $280.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KWR posted a 52-week range of $108.14-$283.54.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $250.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $196.04.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 325 employees. It has generated 251,890 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,007. The stock had 3.92 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.59, operating margin was +9.55 and Pretax Margin of +2.55.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.90%, in contrast to 83.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s SVP, CFO and Treasurer sold 8,631 shares at the rate of 255.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,205,179 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,660. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s SVP, Managing Director – EMEA sold 1,228 for 255.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 314,198. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,475 in total.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.94) by $0.62. This company achieved a net margin of +2.78 while generating a return on equity of 3.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $751.44, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.82.

In the same vein, KWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Quaker Chemical Corporation, KWR]. Its last 5-days volume of 75620.0 was inferior to the volume of 76830.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.81% While, its Average True Range was 9.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.49% that was lower than 35.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.