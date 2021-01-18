Seaboard Corporation (SEB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.35

As on January 15, 2021, Seaboard Corporation (AMEX: SEB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.15% to $3322.02. During the day, the stock rose to $3,322.02 and sunk to $3,240.00 before settling in for the price of $3252.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEB posted a 52-week range of $2614.00-$4250.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3,244.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3,049.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13100 employees. It has generated 522,137 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,603. The stock had 11.43 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.18, operating margin was +2.27 and Pretax Margin of +4.15.

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Conglomerates industry. Seaboard Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.08%, in contrast to 17.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 817,831 shares at the rate of 18.34, making the entire transaction reach 15,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,567,831. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Director bought 15 for 3525.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,875. This particular insider is now the holder of 115 in total.

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.14 while generating a return on equity of 8.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seaboard Corporation (AMEX: SEB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seaboard Corporation (SEB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 105.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.01, and its Beta score is 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, SEB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 165.98.

Technical Analysis of Seaboard Corporation (SEB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Seaboard Corporation, SEB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1080.0 was lower the volume of 1260.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.03% While, its Average True Range was 102.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Seaboard Corporation (SEB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.82% that was lower than 28.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.