Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.05

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) flaunted slowness of -1.42% at $382.59, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $386.89 and sunk to $377.7301 before settling in for the price of $388.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDY posted a 52-week range of $195.34-$398.99.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $379.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $336.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11790 employees. It has generated 268,372 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,122. The stock had 5.18 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.34, operating margin was +15.66 and Pretax Margin of +14.97.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Teledyne Technologies Incorporated industry. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director sold 1,266 shares at the rate of 383.47, making the entire transaction reach 485,473 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,305. Preceding that transaction, on May 28, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,214 for 366.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 811,580. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,350 in total.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.36) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 16.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.20% and is forecasted to reach 11.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.52, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.23.

In the same vein, TDY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.20, a figure that is expected to reach 3.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, TDY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.07% While, its Average True Range was 12.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.81% that was higher than 32.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.