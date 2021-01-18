Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) EPS is poised to hit 1.42 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price increase of 0.74% at $422.32. During the day, the stock rose to $425.88 and sunk to $417.18 before settling in for the price of $419.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYL posted a 52-week range of $247.22-$466.21.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 17.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $428.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $368.36.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5511 workers. It has generated 202,390 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 27,296. The stock had 3.18 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.60, operating margin was +14.39 and Pretax Margin of +14.71.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Tyler Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 95.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s President and CEO sold 5,924 shares at the rate of 450.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,665,789 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,262. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 10,747 for 445.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,787,896. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,753 in total.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.33) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +13.49 while generating a return on equity of 9.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $92.61, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.67.

In the same vein, TYL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.56, a figure that is expected to reach 1.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.16% While, its Average True Range was 9.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.79% that was lower than 23.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.