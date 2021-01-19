A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) as it 5-day change was 2.83%

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) established initial surge of 1.45% at $240.52, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $242.30 and sunk to $235.19 before settling in for the price of $237.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESS posted a 52-week range of $175.81-$329.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $242.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $229.70.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1822 employees. It has generated 811,650 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 241,101. The stock had 14.34 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.17, operating margin was +37.01 and Pretax Margin of +31.41.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Essex Property Trust Inc. industry. Essex Property Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.62%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Sr. EVP & COO sold 6,793 shares at the rate of 327.06, making the entire transaction reach 2,221,719 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,257. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 324.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 810,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,872 in total.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.05) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +29.71 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.36, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.37.

In the same vein, ESS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Essex Property Trust Inc., ESS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.84% While, its Average True Range was 5.66.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.49% that was lower than 38.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.