Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is predicted to post EPS of -0.41 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price increase of 34.62% at $3.85. During the day, the stock rose to $4.44 and sunk to $2.7265 before settling in for the price of $2.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACER posted a 52-week range of $1.08-$7.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.91.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.30%, in contrast to 37.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 24, this organization’s Director bought 45,000 shares at the rate of 3.50, making the entire transaction reach 157,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,905. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 24, Company’s Chief Legal Officer and Secy bought 14,285 for 3.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,998. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,285 in total.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -92.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in the upcoming year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33.

In the same vein, ACER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.24% that was higher than 79.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.