Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Open at price of $28.12: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) open the trading on January 15, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 24.73% to $34.30. During the day, the stock rose to $34.35 and sunk to $27.35 before settling in for the price of $27.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNR posted a 52-week range of $18.64-$32.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.18.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 753 employees. It has generated 78,350 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -34,724. The stock had 2.63 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.61, operating margin was -44.30 and Pretax Margin of -44.32.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -44.32 while generating a return on equity of -54.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 58.28.

In the same vein, BNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)

[Burning Rock Biotech Limited, BNR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.76% While, its Average True Range was 2.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.20% that was higher than 69.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.