Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.44

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on January 15, 2021, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) started slowly as it slid -8.52% to $0.79. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.77 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.06.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5865, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6873.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.76%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -145.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, CSCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.42 million was better the volume of 12.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.1142.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 193.88% that was higher than 138.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Is IMAX Corporation Looking Forward To A Good Year?

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
The movie theatre operator IMAX Company (IMAX) may be one of the winners of the delayed market for large-screen movie premieres. The recent announcement...
Read more

Shares of DermTech (DMTK) Risen 186% Over A Month

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
After announcing that its test had earned insurance coverage, the shares of biotech firm DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) started rising last month. The rally is...
Read more

Sales at KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Are Down, But Orders Are Up

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Construction company KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently released its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's revenue and profits declined on a...
Read more

A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company's PURE EP Electronic Physiological...
Read more

Pfizer (PFE) May Apply For Approval of its Vaccine in Russia

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
According to Pfizer (PFE) press office, the company may apply for government approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Russia, the Tass agency reported. Specifically,...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Open at price of $3.83: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Shaun Noe - 0
Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) established initial surge of 8.14% at $4.12, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

The key reasons why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is 1.60% away from 52-week high?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 15, 2021, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) set off with pace as it heaved 8.16%...
Read more
Company News

No matter how cynical the overall market is The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) performance over the last week is recorded 17.80%

Shaun Noe - 0
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) open the trading on January 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.28% to...
Read more
Company News

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) 14-day ATR is 0.58: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Shaun Noe - 0
Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -12.82% at $4.59. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.89: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe - 0
As on January 15, 2021, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) started slowly as it slid -11.75% to $28.25. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Company News

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) last month volatility was 14.02%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Shaun Noe - 0
VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) flaunted slowness of -11.38% at $10.90, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.