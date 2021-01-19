Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $209.10: Right on the Precipice

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) flaunted slowness of -0.74% at $247.90, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $257.99 and sunk to $244.25 before settling in for the price of $249.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERIE posted a 52-week range of $129.15-$261.20.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $240.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $209.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5700 employees. It has generated 441,544 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.77 and Pretax Margin of +15.76.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Erie Indemnity Company industry. Erie Indemnity Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 35.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25, this organization’s Director bought 275 shares at the rate of 139.82, making the entire transaction reach 38,451 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,433. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Director bought 200 for 135.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,716 in total.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.5) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +12.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Erie Indemnity Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.92, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 117.22.

In the same vein, ERIE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.97, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Erie Indemnity Company, ERIE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 55830.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.35% While, its Average True Range was 7.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.36% that was lower than 25.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.