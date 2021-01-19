NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) return on Assets touches -39.70: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) established initial surge of 9.30% at $3.76, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.12 and sunk to $3.34 before settling in for the price of $3.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NURO posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$6.20.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.10.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23 employees. It has generated 403,153 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -164,044. The stock had 11.81 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.66, operating margin was -91.82 and Pretax Margin of -40.69.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NeuroMetrix Inc. industry. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 1.84, making the entire transaction reach 1,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,630. Preceding that transaction, on May 21, Company’s President & CEO bought 500 for 2.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,165. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,630 in total.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$1.8) by -$1.2. This company achieved a net margin of -40.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07.

In the same vein, NURO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.89.

Technical Analysis of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NeuroMetrix Inc., NURO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.93% that was lower than 97.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.