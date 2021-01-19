Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) last week performance was 6.65%

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -11.19% at $15.88. During the day, the stock rose to $17.8799 and sunk to $15.6663 before settling in for the price of $17.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUV posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$20.20.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 75.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $567.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 94 employees. It has generated 10,398 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -161,491. The stock had 8.08 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -266.64, operating margin was -1463.30 and Pretax Margin of -1553.04.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. Arcimoto Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 9.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.62, making the entire transaction reach 136,232 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 461,608. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 16.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 167,567. This particular insider is now the holder of 471,608 in total.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1553.04 while generating a return on equity of -195.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 226.83.

In the same vein, FUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.90% that was lower than 131.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.