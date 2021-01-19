Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) last week performance was 7.43%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) open the trading on January 15, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 9.81% to $3.47. During the day, the stock rose to $3.75 and sunk to $3.23 before settling in for the price of $3.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDTK posted a 52-week range of $2.76-$6.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.08.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 42 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.68, operating margin was +46.31 and Pretax Margin of +46.55.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.25%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +34.88 while generating a return on equity of 42.54.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.00%.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.19.

In the same vein, EDTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80.

Technical Analysis of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)

[Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited, EDTK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.81% that was lower than 82.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.