Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) established initial surge of 18.74% at $10.58, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $11.65 and sunk to $8.9101 before settling in for the price of $8.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REKR posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$9.35.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $334.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 472 employees. It has generated 40,932 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,534. The stock had 3.83 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.35, operating margin was -39.01 and Pretax Margin of -74.35.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rekor Systems Inc. industry. Rekor Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 18.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s COO sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 7.10, making the entire transaction reach 106,517 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,233. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 4.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,215. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -74.60 while generating a return on equity of -546.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.01.

In the same vein, REKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rekor Systems Inc., REKR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.96% that was lower than 110.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Is IMAX Corporation Looking Forward To A Good Year?

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
The movie theatre operator IMAX Company (IMAX) may be one of the winners of the delayed market for large-screen movie premieres. The recent announcement...
Read more

Shares of DermTech (DMTK) Risen 186% Over A Month

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
After announcing that its test had earned insurance coverage, the shares of biotech firm DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) started rising last month. The rally is...
Read more

Sales at KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Are Down, But Orders Are Up

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Construction company KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently released its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's revenue and profits declined on a...
Read more

A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company's PURE EP Electronic Physiological...
Read more

Pfizer (PFE) May Apply For Approval of its Vaccine in Russia

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
According to Pfizer (PFE) press office, the company may apply for government approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Russia, the Tass agency reported. Specifically,...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Open at price of $3.83: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Shaun Noe - 0
Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) established initial surge of 8.14% at $4.12, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

The key reasons why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is 1.60% away from 52-week high?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 15, 2021, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) set off with pace as it heaved 8.16%...
Read more
Company News

No matter how cynical the overall market is The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) performance over the last week is recorded 17.80%

Shaun Noe - 0
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) open the trading on January 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.28% to...
Read more
Company News

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) 14-day ATR is 0.58: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Shaun Noe - 0
Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -12.82% at $4.59. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.89: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe - 0
As on January 15, 2021, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) started slowly as it slid -11.75% to $28.25. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Company News

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) last month volatility was 14.02%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Shaun Noe - 0
VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) flaunted slowness of -11.38% at $10.90, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.