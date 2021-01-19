SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) recent quarterly performance of -6.69% is not showing the real picture

As on January 15, 2021, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) started slowly as it slid -15.84% to $282.26. During the day, the stock rose to $330.93 and sunk to $281.83 before settling in for the price of $335.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEDG posted a 52-week range of $67.02-$377.00.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 34.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $286.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $204.82.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2431 employees. It has generated 586,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,283. The stock had 4.70 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.62, operating margin was +14.94 and Pretax Margin of +12.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 89.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,182 shares at the rate of 349.85, making the entire transaction reach 763,369 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,690. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 321.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 965,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,033 in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.82) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 21.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 22.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $84.46, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 95.78.

In the same vein, SEDG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SolarEdge Technologies Inc., SEDG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.45 million was lower the volume of 1.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.30% While, its Average True Range was 24.55.

Raw Stochastic average of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.32% that was higher than 80.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.