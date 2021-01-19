Telos Corporation (TLS) EPS is poised to hit -0.10 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price increase of 9.48% at $37.76. During the day, the stock rose to $40.31 and sunk to $34.61 before settling in for the price of $34.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLS posted a 52-week range of $18.08-$35.18.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 4.50% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -283.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.36 billion.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 730 workers. It has generated 218,107 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,768. The stock had 5.10 Receivables turnover and 1.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.75, operating margin was +3.16 and Pretax Margin of -1.41.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Telos Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.30%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director bought 441 shares at the rate of 17.00, making the entire transaction reach 7,497 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,930. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s Director bought 262,532 for 17.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,463,044. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,532 in total.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -283.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telos Corporation (TLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 132.52.

In the same vein, TLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telos Corporation (TLS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.63.