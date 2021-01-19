Universal Display Corporation (OLED) PE Ratio stood at $112.53: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.40% at $250.60. During the day, the stock rose to $257.54 and sunk to $249.10 before settling in for the price of $256.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLED posted a 52-week range of $105.11-$261.22.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $229.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $180.77.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 309 employees. It has generated 1,311,252 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 444,006. The stock had 7.65 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.07, operating margin was +39.08 and Pretax Margin of +41.93.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Universal Display Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 74.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 50,356 shares at the rate of 233.15, making the entire transaction reach 11,740,384 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Director sold 177 for 210.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,259. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +33.86 while generating a return on equity of 18.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Display Corporation (OLED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $112.53, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 414.18.

In the same vein, OLED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.01% While, its Average True Range was 7.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Display Corporation (OLED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.95% that was higher than 29.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.