VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) last month volatility was 14.02%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) flaunted slowness of -11.38% at $10.90, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $12.26 and sunk to $10.68 before settling in for the price of $12.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VVPR posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$24.33.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $213.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.03.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 204 employees. It has generated 238,775 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.44, operating margin was +1.12 and Pretax Margin of -9.01.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the VivoPower International PLC industry. VivoPower International PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.75%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.48.

VivoPower International PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.90%.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.39.

In the same vein, VVPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.75% that was lower than 170.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.