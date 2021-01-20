Airgain Inc. (AIRG) Open at price of $19.65: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) open the trading on January 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 33.45% to $25.81. During the day, the stock rose to $27.55 and sunk to $19.65 before settling in for the price of $19.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIRG posted a 52-week range of $5.63-$21.05.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 133.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $271.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.23.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 126 employees. It has generated 442,373 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,349. The stock had 7.60 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.43, operating margin was +0.68 and Pretax Margin of +1.95.

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Airgain Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 58.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Sr. VP, Engineering sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 13.63, making the entire transaction reach 1,021,943 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,499. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 6,790 for 8.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,758. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,000 in total.

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.66 while generating a return on equity of 1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Airgain Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 133.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airgain Inc. (AIRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.14.

In the same vein, AIRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Airgain Inc. (AIRG)

[Airgain Inc., AIRG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Airgain Inc. (AIRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.09% that was higher than 64.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

