C3.ai Inc. (AI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.17M

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) flaunted slowness of -5.46% at $126.83, as the Stock market unbolted on January 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $137.79 and sunk to $126.40 before settling in for the price of $134.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $90.03-$183.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.55 billion.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the C3.ai Inc. industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.30%, in contrast to 35.30% institutional ownership.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 16.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 76.21.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [C3.ai Inc., AI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.41% While, its Average True Range was 14.41.