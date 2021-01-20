iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) recent quarterly performance of 67.87% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) open the trading on January 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 17.90% to $13.90. During the day, the stock rose to $14.9699 and sunk to $12.20 before settling in for the price of $11.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICLK posted a 52-week range of $3.01-$12.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.87.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 432 employees. It has generated 225,963 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,882. The stock had 1.82 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.27, operating margin was -6.09 and Pretax Margin of -5.21.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.49.

In the same vein, ICLK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

[iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, ICLK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.43% that was higher than 66.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

