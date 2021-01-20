Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) Open at price of $18.17: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) flaunted slowness of -6.21% at $16.92, as the Stock market unbolted on January 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $18.24 and sunk to $16.70 before settling in for the price of $18.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OAC posted a 52-week range of $9.40-$18.81.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $767.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.92.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17.

In the same vein, OAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Oaktree Acquisition Corp., OAC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.32% that was higher than 42.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

