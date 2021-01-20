Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.56: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on January 19, 2021, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) started slowly as it slid -5.24% to $7.05. During the day, the stock rose to $7.62 and sunk to $7.05 before settling in for the price of $7.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBI posted a 52-week range of $1.67-$8.15.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.56.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. It has generated 291,368 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,650. The stock had 2.84 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.02, operating margin was +6.94 and Pretax Margin of +0.85.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies industry. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s Director bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 4.92, making the entire transaction reach 39,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 81,913. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer bought 2,000 for 2.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,256 in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.25 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.25.

In the same vein, PBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pitney Bowes Inc., PBI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.0 million was better the volume of 2.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.55% that was higher than 87.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

