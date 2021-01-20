Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) EPS growth this year is -54.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) open the trading on January 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 20.29% to $53.95. During the day, the stock rose to $54.93 and sunk to $44.71 before settling in for the price of $44.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLAY posted a 52-week range of $32.56-$57.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.17.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 14, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,965,294 shares at the rate of 41.00, making the entire transaction reach 80,577,054 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 13, Company’s 10% Owner sold 845,903 for 40.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,942,652. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,965,294 in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$3 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.35) by -$2.65. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in the upcoming year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 46.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.27.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

[Relay Therapeutics Inc., RLAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.52% While, its Average True Range was 4.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.90% that was higher than 78.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.