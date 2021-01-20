The key reasons why REV Group Inc. (REVG) is -4.02% away from 52-week high?

As on January 19, 2021, REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.74% to $10.75. During the day, the stock rose to $10.775 and sunk to $9.47 before settling in for the price of $9.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REVG posted a 52-week range of $3.50-$11.20.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -175.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $680.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.28.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7060 employees. It has generated 322,606 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,320. The stock had 9.43 Receivables turnover and 1.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.43, operating margin was +0.47 and Pretax Margin of -2.02.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. REV Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 97.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 14, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 9.07, making the entire transaction reach 45,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 191,108. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer bought 5,500 for 9.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,940. This particular insider is now the holder of 132,120 in total.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2020, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.34 while generating a return on equity of -6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

REV Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -175.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for REV Group Inc. (REVG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.87.

In the same vein, REVG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of REV Group Inc. (REVG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [REV Group Inc., REVG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was better the volume of 0.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of REV Group Inc. (REVG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.94% that was higher than 52.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.