17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) EPS growth this year is -73.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Zach King
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) established initial surge of 48.24% at $18.16, as the Stock market unbolted on January 20, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $19.37 and sunk to $12.30 before settling in for the price of $12.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YQ posted a 52-week range of $10.00-$23.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.46 billion.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2613 employees. It has generated 30,103 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -71,416. The stock had 34.09 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.30, operating margin was -246.18 and Pretax Margin of -237.23.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -237.23 while generating a return on equity of -146.04.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.70%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.42.

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [17 Education & Technology Group Inc., YQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

