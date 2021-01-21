A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) as it 5-day change was 43.24%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 20, 2021, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) set off with pace as it heaved 29.27% to $9.01. During the day, the stock rose to $9.34 and sunk to $6.91 before settling in for the price of $6.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BQ posted a 52-week range of $4.06-$10.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $629.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 315 employees. It has generated 341,227 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -79,310. The stock had 9.34 Receivables turnover and 1.96 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.61, operating margin was -18.15 and Pretax Margin of -22.84.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -23.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85.

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Boqii Holding Limited, BQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.