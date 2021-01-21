American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) volume hits 41.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) started the day on January 20, 2021, with a price increase of 1.25% at $16.17. During the day, the stock rose to $16.39 and sunk to $15.8408 before settling in for the price of $15.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $8.25-$30.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $509.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $502.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.05.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 133000 employees. It has generated 342,319 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,610. The stock had 26.49 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.96, operating margin was +8.10 and Pretax Margin of +4.93.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 45.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 19.33, making the entire transaction reach 77,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,969. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 18.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 474,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$5.88) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +3.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.20% and is forecasted to reach -5.98 in the upcoming year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.85, a figure that is expected to reach -4.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 51.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 53.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.36% that was lower than 57.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.