Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Open at price of $2.65: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) started the day on January 20, 2021, with a price decrease of -10.27% at $2.36. During the day, the stock rose to $2.66 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OXBR posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$9.62.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -31.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2 employees. It has generated 327,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -15.29 and Pretax Margin of -15.29.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance Industry. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 2.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Director sold 383,250 shares at the rate of 3.56, making the entire transaction reach 1,363,374 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,225. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 19, Company’s Director sold 61,405 for 2.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 152,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,248 in total.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -31.09 while generating a return on equity of -3.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.70%.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.04.

In the same vein, OXBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.93% that was lower than 204.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

