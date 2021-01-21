Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) last week performance was 81.67%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on January 20, 2021, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 76.01% to $5.65. During the day, the stock rose to $6.28 and sunk to $3.2395 before settling in for the price of $3.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRKR posted a 52-week range of $2.29-$7.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -955.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $212.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 525 employees. It has generated 180,724 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -234,432. The stock had 1.79 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.99, operating margin was -3.49 and Pretax Margin of -0.92.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -129.72 while generating a return on equity of -177.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

36Kr Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -955.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34.

In the same vein, KRKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [36Kr Holdings Inc., KRKR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.07 million was better the volume of 0.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 238.21% that was higher than 113.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

