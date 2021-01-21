Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) last week performance was 0.61%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on January 20, 2021, Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) started slowly as it slid -11.55% to $8.27. During the day, the stock rose to $11.00 and sunk to $8.23 before settling in for the price of $9.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ISIG posted a 52-week range of $3.78-$12.25.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -460.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 54 employees. It has generated 406,556 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -92,981. The stock had 2.65 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.69, operating margin was -16.47 and Pretax Margin of -24.99.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Insignia Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.00%, in contrast to 21.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.36, making the entire transaction reach 136,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,409,742. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 772,799 for 1.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 817,621. This particular insider is now the holder of 585,000 in total.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.87 while generating a return on equity of -35.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Insignia Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -460.90%.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72.

In the same vein, ISIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.42.

Technical Analysis of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Insignia Systems Inc., ISIG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.3 million was lower the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.95% that was lower than 221.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

