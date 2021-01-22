Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Moves 12.11% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) open the trading on January 21, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 12.11% to $64.15. During the day, the stock rose to $64.49 and sunk to $57.23 before settling in for the price of $57.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSIQ posted a 52-week range of $12.00-$59.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13478 employees. It has generated 237,467 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,731. The stock had 5.27 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.45, operating margin was +7.76 and Pretax Margin of +5.61.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Canadian Solar Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.00%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +5.36 while generating a return on equity of 13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.46, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22.

In the same vein, CSIQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

[Canadian Solar Inc., CSIQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.09% While, its Average True Range was 4.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.43% that was higher than 68.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.