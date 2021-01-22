Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) 14-day ATR is 0.93: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 21, 2021, Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.19% to $20.74. During the day, the stock rose to $20.88 and sunk to $20.32 before settling in for the price of $20.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCL posted a 52-week range of $7.80-$51.38.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $921.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $797.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 104000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.65, operating margin was +15.74 and Pretax Margin of +14.69.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.90%, in contrast to 43.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s CFO & CAO sold 24,296 shares at the rate of 20.98, making the entire transaction reach 509,698 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,916. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 14,215 for 21.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,221. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,357 in total.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 8/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$2.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.36 while generating a return on equity of 12.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.70% and is forecasted to reach -3.51 in the upcoming year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13.

In the same vein, CCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.28, a figure that is expected to reach -1.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Carnival Corporation & Plc, CCL]. Its last 5-days volume of 28.55 million was inferior to the volume of 30.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.25% that was lower than 89.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.