China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is 51.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 21, 2021, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) set off with pace as it heaved 3.77% to $0.74. During the day, the stock rose to $0.77 and sunk to $0.71 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPHI posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$1.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4945, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4736.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 228 employees. It has generated 45,140 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -85,546. The stock had 12.35 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.04, operating margin was -31.06 and Pretax Margin of -189.51.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.70%, in contrast to 3.00% institutional ownership.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2011, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -189.51 while generating a return on equity of -104.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00.

In the same vein, CPHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47.

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Going through the that latest performance of [China Pharma Holdings Inc., CPHI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.74 million was inferior to the volume of 3.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.0885.

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.32% that was higher than 92.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.