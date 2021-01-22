GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) volume hits 1.15 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 21, 2021, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) set off with pace as it heaved 12.05% to $5.02. During the day, the stock rose to $5.15 and sunk to $4.37 before settling in for the price of $4.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$60.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 5.90% over the last 5 years. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.76.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8 workers. It has generated 195,983 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -395,105. The stock had 12.35 Receivables turnover and 2.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -201.76 and Pretax Margin of -201.60.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 26.00% institutional ownership.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$40,400 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$39,200) by -$1,200. This company achieved a net margin of -201.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.26.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -54.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Going through the that latest performance of [GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million was inferior to the volume of 4.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 220.28% that was higher than 196.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.