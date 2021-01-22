Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.33

As on January 21, 2021, Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 44.57% to $13.17. During the day, the stock rose to $17.00 and sunk to $12.06 before settling in for the price of $9.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPWR posted a 52-week range of $1.08-$11.74.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.88.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Ideal Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.88%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02, this organization’s President and CEO bought 3,181 shares at the rate of 1.89, making the entire transaction reach 6,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,182. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s President and CEO bought 2,476 for 1.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,001 in total.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2019, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.54. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideal Power Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 188.33.

In the same vein, IPWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43.

Technical Analysis of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ideal Power Inc., IPWR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.42 million was better the volume of 1.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.09% that was higher than 120.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.