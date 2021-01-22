iFresh Inc. (IFMK) latest performance of 22.06% is not what was on cards

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) open the trading on January 21, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 22.06% to $1.10. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $0.915 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IFMK posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$2.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -64.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8207, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9591.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 276 employees. It has generated 279,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,896. The stock had 24.07 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.82, operating margin was -9.18 and Pretax Margin of -9.47.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. iFresh Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.70%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

iFresh Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.80%.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iFresh Inc. (IFMK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, IFMK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of iFresh Inc. (IFMK)

[iFresh Inc., IFMK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.0812.

Raw Stochastic average of iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.45% that was higher than 69.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.