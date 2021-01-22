Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) EPS is poised to hit -0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) established initial surge of 26.21% at $66.21, as the Stock market unbolted on January 21, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $68.90 and sunk to $51.56 before settling in for the price of $52.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNOX posted a 52-week range of $20.25-$69.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.04.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. industry. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.49%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 40.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.36.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nano-X Imaging Ltd., NNOX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.00% While, its Average True Range was 5.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.85% that was lower than 159.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.