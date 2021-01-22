Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) return on Assets touches -33.95: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) started the day on January 21, 2021, with a price increase of 13.19% at $49.69. During the day, the stock rose to $49.94 and sunk to $44.25 before settling in for the price of $43.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLL posted a 52-week range of $4.00-$54.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $688.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.34.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Piedmont Lithium Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 0.84% institutional ownership.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -40.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.97.

In the same vein, PLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.00% While, its Average True Range was 4.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.55% that was lower than 241.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

