Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.22

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) established initial surge of 13.85% at $3.70, as the Stock market unbolted on January 21, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.79 and sunk to $3.26 before settling in for the price of $3.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPH posted a 52-week range of $1.49-$19.21.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 105.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.77.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 215 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 461,484 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,512. The stock had 4.80 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.01, operating margin was +26.16 and Pretax Margin of +4.66.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Recro Pharma Inc. industry. Recro Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.00%, in contrast to 79.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 56,375 shares at the rate of 3.17, making the entire transaction reach 178,709 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,097,938. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 18,830 for 3.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,691. This particular insider is now the holder of 701,017 in total.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 105.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year.

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18.

In the same vein, REPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Recro Pharma Inc., REPH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.42% that was lower than 100.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.