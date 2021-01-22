Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) last month volatility was 2.52%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) started the day on January 21, 2021, with a price increase of 1.32% at $45.15. During the day, the stock rose to $45.24 and sunk to $44.33 before settling in for the price of $44.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEE posted a 52-week range of $17.06-$47.90.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16500 employees. It has generated 290,370 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,770. The stock had 7.47 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.99, operating margin was +14.14 and Pretax Margin of +7.73.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. Sealed Air Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 43.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,294,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182,261. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 9,250 for 40.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 371,295. This particular insider is now the holder of 158,107 in total.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +6.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.31, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.33.

In the same vein, SEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.78 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.01% that was higher than 25.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.