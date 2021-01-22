The key reasons why BioNTech SE (BNTX) is -19.52% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 21, 2021, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.13% to $105.43. During the day, the stock rose to $107.30 and sunk to $103.20 before settling in for the price of $103.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNTX posted a 52-week range of $28.00-$131.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -300.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.50.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees. It has generated 92,777 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -152,983. The stock had 4.40 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.15, operating margin was -169.03 and Pretax Margin of -165.25.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BioNTech SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.45) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of -164.89 while generating a return on equity of -46.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -300.50% and is forecasted to reach 17.83 in the upcoming year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.37.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [BioNTech SE, BNTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.19 million was inferior to the volume of 2.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.38% While, its Average True Range was 5.86.

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE (BNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.68% that was lower than 81.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.