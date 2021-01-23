Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Open at price of $5.08: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) started the day on January 21, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.56% at $5.04. During the day, the stock rose to $5.13 and sunk to $4.93 before settling in for the price of $5.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DVAX posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$12.44.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $553.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.58.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 231 employees. It has generated 152,463 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -660,606. The stock had 5.59 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.47, operating margin was -338.44 and Pretax Margin of -433.29.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 11.09, making the entire transaction reach 554,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 127,266. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director bought 1,000,000 for 5.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,525,000 in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -433.29 while generating a return on equity of -427.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.71.

In the same vein, DVAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.80% that was lower than 78.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

